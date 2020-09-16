Employee Coronavirus Case Keeping 100 Cheyenne Students at Home

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — About 100 students at a junior high school in Cheyenne are being told to stay home after a school employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive case at McCormick Junior High School is the first in the Cheyenne-area school district since school began Aug. 31.

School officials say they're ready to offer remote instruction for students who need it.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports at least one other McCormick employee was potentially in contact with the person testing positive.

The school has about 600 students. Wyoming currently has about 500 active cases of the coronavirus, a number that has been steady since July.