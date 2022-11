According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with nine counties reporting in, Harriet Hageman will be Wyoming's next congresswoman in the House of Representatives.

House of Representatives

Harriet Hageman: 31,064 - 78.28%

Lynnette Greybull: 5,850 - 14.74%

Richard Brubaker: 954 - 2.4%

Marissa Joy Selvig: 804 - 2.02%