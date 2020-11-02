Election Eve: Voters Pack Old Natrona County Courthouse to Vote

Infant Riatta Dykes didn't let politics get in the way of hanging out in Pioneer Park across North Center Street from the old courthouse where her parents stood in line to cast their ballots on Monday afternoon.

Riatta's grandmother Chris Chapman held Riatta, apparently on the verge of taking her first steps, to the amusement of the face-masked lamb statues.

Jess and Kaytie Dykes soon exited the courthouse to join Riatta and Chapman and the beginning of a beautiful infant-lamb statue friendship.

Kaytie said she and Jess stood in line for an hour-and-a-half to vote absentee the day before the general election on Tuesday.

Across the street from the abridged bucolic scene in Pioneer Park stood scores of voters who were lined up on the first floor, down the stairs and along the wall of the ground floor.

Social distancing was mostly kept, as were mask-wearing and hand-sanitizing, as well as patience.

The absentee voting this year broke records.

Of the more than 27,000 registered voters in Natrona County, 16,098 had cast ballots by Monday morning, elections supervisor Leticia Drake said.

On Friday, Drake said 844 voters cast ballots in the old courthouse, and she expected more than that by the 5 p.m. Monday close of business.

Those who did not vote absentee can vote at the polling places in the county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on where to vote, visit Natrona County's elections website.

