Drunk Wyoming Man Arrested after Blaring Airhorn in Mobile Park and being a Felon in Possession of a Gun

A 46-year-old homeless man was sentenced to 15 months in prison with three years of supervised release to follow for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on June 3, 2024, Jason Sikkila was stopped in Buffalo, Wyoming, for blaring an airhorn in a mobile home park.

Officers suspected he had been drinking and asked Sikkila to take a breath test, which he consented to, resulting in a .290 BAC. Scroll down to see a B.A.C. chart.

During a search of his vehicle, officers located a .380 caliber pistol. When questioned, Sikkila admitted he was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Buffalo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Page Hammer prosecuted the case.

Sikkila was indicted on July 19, 2024, and pleaded guilty on Jan. 28. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence in Casper on April 24.

Air Force B.A.C. Estimation Chart Air Force B.A.C. Estimation Chart loading...

