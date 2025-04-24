Drugs-by-mail supplier likely sold counterfeit fentanyl to Casper dealer

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents say that the 570 supposed fentanyl pills purchased from an out-of-state source through the mail in a controlled buy turned out to be counterfeit.

The investigation also led to felony conspiracy charges for two Casper residents, one of whom has already pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison.

Last October, DCI agents and the U.S. Postal Inspection service began investigating an out-of-state supplier who allegedly sent methamphetamine and fentanyl by mail into the Natrona County area, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Through a confidential informant, agents began texting with the source and arranged for 300 fentanyl pills to be sent via a next-day air-shipped package for $1,500. The source told agents to use a fake name, which was not included in the report. The source said they would also front 250 pills and they could split the profits.

An Apple AirTag device was included in the package, which allowed agents to track it. It arrived on Nov. 1. Inside were two smell-proof bags, one containing around 317 blue “M30”-pressed counterfeit Oxycodone pills, a common form of fentanyl. The other bag contained about 260 pills. There was also 3.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a separate baggie. Both substances tested presumptive positive for the respective drugs.

In January, the full lab results came back: the blue pills had no detectable amount of fentanyl. The 216 pills in one bag contained Methorphan, a schedule II controlled substance, according to the affidavit.

Back in October, agents learned through communications between the informant and the supplier that a similar package addressed to a “katy burnside” had been sent to a residence in east Casper.

The address belonged to William Kendall Lee, 68, who was on probation for drug offenses, according to court records. On Nov. 4, agents went through the outside dumpster and found bags containing documents with Lee’s name on them. The package addressed to “katy burnside” was also found, along with methamphetamine paraphernalia and residue, the affidavit said.

Agents got a warrant for the supplier’s iCloud account and observed messages between both Lee and Mary Larson, age 36. Agents say Larson arranged Lee’s purchases with the supplier, including for the purchase of 1,000 fentanyl pills for $4,500, according to the affidavit.

In texts between Larson and the supplier on Oct. 17, Larson allegedly refers to the supplier as “bandit” and asks about the prices: “oh s–t that is pricier than I thought it was gonna be are they good or can you get powder?” and then: “Because out here bill said they aren’t very good and people have been using the powder.”

“Bandit” reportedly replied “They’re the best around” and stated “$3000 zip $25k a bird,” according to the affidavit.

In the texts, Larson reportedly considers flying to the source and smuggling drugs back before Lee sends the source his own name and address.

The source reportedly texted, “Bill make up a name,” and Lee provided the name “katy burnside.”

Agents observed that Lee sent the source about $14,500 between Oct. 29 and Dec. 17, 2024, the affidavit said.

On Feb. 13, Casper police assisted in a traffic stop on Lee and took him into custody on a warrant for conspiracy to deliver fentanyl. Larson was taken into custody at Lee’s residence on the same day. About .3 grams of liquid methamphetamine was found in a syringe in the kitchen trash.

Lee was on felony probation and got sentenced on a revocation to a seven-and-a-half- to nine-year prison term. His public defender said in a filing that Lee is expected to serve up to nine and a half years in prison. Lee entered a guilty plea and was sentenced last Thursday before Judge Catherine Wilking.

Larson pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges in district court last week. She is currently in jail after a bond revocation, according to court records. She is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

