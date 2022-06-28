Wyoming Driver Killed in Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, WHP Says

A Wyoming driver killed in a Sunday morning crash west of Encampment may have fallen asleep at the wheel, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened around 5:25 a.m. near milepost 47 on Wyoming 70.

The patrol says 24-year-old Colton Garlington was headed east when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and rolled his pickup multiple times.

Garlington was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

This is the 47th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 45 in 2021, 43 in 2020, 77 in 2019, and 44 in 2018 to date.