Drive To Yellowstone Has Many Great Sights And A Cool Long Tunnel
When your state has mountains and roads, the need for tunnels is a definite. If you've taken the drive from Casper to Yellowstone's east entrance outside of Cody, you get a chance to drive through quite a few of Wyoming's tunnels.
The first is a set of 3 tunnels as you're entering the Wind River Canyon near the Boysen State Park Reservoir.
Then after travelling through Thermopolis, Worland, Greybull and Cody you come to the Buffalo Bill Dam which is located just 6 miles west of Cody on US 14/16/20 where you go through another series of tunnels, including one of the longest in Wyoming.
When the dam was built as part of Buffalo Bill's vision of the Shoshone Project, it was known as the Shoshone Dam. The dam was re-named in 1946 after Buffalo Bill, because of his importance in the vison of the project and the fact that he owned much of the land that is now a reservoir as a result of the dam.
As you approach the dam area, you travel through two smaller tunnels, before entering the long, dark and Cody Mountain Tunnel that is a 3200 foot tunnel. The tunnel is long enough that it requires lighting at all times of the day.
Driving through the tunnel is a cool highlight of the drive from Cody to Yellowstone, but it's just one of the many great features. High mountains, the Shoshone River, many ranches & lodges, ski resorts and fishing & hunting areas all in between Cody and the east entrance of the park. It's quite the drive, that you should definitely check out.