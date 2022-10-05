Dream Upon a Princess in Casper Invites you to Princess Spooktacular and the Villians Halloween Party
On October 29th there's another Halloween option to choose from! Dream Upon a Princess is hosting its "Princess Spooktacular" at 4:00 PM. The villians will arrive at 5:00 PM and stay until 6:30 PM.
"It's the same event, but I split it up because some kids are afraid of the villians," said Faith Conway, owner of Dream Upon a Princess LLC. That said, it's still described as "not-so-scary," so children of all ages can join the fun!
The party is happening at the Void downtown. Drinks will be available, and Conway said she's hoping to get a food truck to park outside.
Guests are encouraged to take part in the dress-up and wear their own costumes.
"Really what I want people to know is that this event is more than just games and prizes, more than just getting something, it's an experience. My performers transform the space into a magical, mystical space. It's a whole new world," said Conway.
This event does require guests to purchase a ticket at the door--only cash and checks accepted. Children's tickets cost $6, but children under one are FREE.
This will be the eighth time Conway has organized this event, but this year will be a little different.
"I've worked out a lot of kinks," said Conway to K2Radio News. This year she has a whole team helping her put it together and they've been prepraing since August.
There's a lot that goes into an event like this: casting, costumes, rehearsals and more.
Throughout the evening you can watch performances from a host of characters, like the Pumpkin King, Cruella Devil and the Sanderson Sisters.
There will be lots of treats and photography available.