Dozens Arrested as Violent Portland Protests Continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say dozens of people were arrested at Saturday night's rally against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon.

The often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days show no signs of ceasing.

Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street during a march, sparking a large fire and prompting police to declare a riot.

Police arrested 59 people, ranging in age from 15 to 50.

They say an officer was struck by a commercial grade firework, injuring his hand, and others were hit by rocks.