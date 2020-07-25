Federal Agents Use Tear Gas to Clear Rowdy Portland Protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. agents marched in a line down a street in Oregon early Saturday, clearing out protesters with tear gas at close range.

The Federal Protective Service had declared an unlawful assembly outside the federal courthouse in Portland and said officers had been injured.

Thousands of people had been gathered since Friday night at the demonstration that included protesters shooting fireworks, throwing glass bottles and shaking a fence that surrounds the building.

The protests have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

The federal agents, deployed by President Donald Trump to tamp down the unrest, have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent.