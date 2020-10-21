The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a blast of winter weather this weekend could set low temperatures for those days, with subzero windchills a possibility.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook Page:

Fetch Fido another blanket as forecast low temperatures looking to be in the record territory and that may very well mean a boycott on going outside. This very cold air mass expected this weekend has many of our climate sites flirting or just outright icing out previous records across southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Subzero wind chills may also be possible.