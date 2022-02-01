Don’t Miss Your Chance To Fish The 33rd ‘Hawg’ Ice Fishing Derby
Ice fishing is second nature to many in Wyoming and with many great locations and ice fishing derbies for you to participate in. The next one is this coming weekend February 5th & 6th beginning at 7am each morning at Pathfinder Reservoir...The 33rd annual "Hawg" Ice Fishing Derby.
It's estimated hundreds of ice anglers will find their section of ice to compete for a bounty of cash and prizes. All you need to do to enter is grab your ice fishing gear, get a $40 Adult or $20 Youth ticket and get to Pathfinder.
There are many chances for anglers of all ages to get into the winning with multiple opportunities to win money and prizes.
Game Fish By Weight
- 1st Place "Hawg" Fish - $1,000
- 2nd Place "Hawg" Fish - $750
- 3rd Place "Hawg" Fish - $500
- 4th Place "Hawg" Fish - $250
Prizes 14 and Under
- 1st Place - $100
- 2nd Place - $50
- 3rd Place - $25
- First 50 kids get a free fishing pole
Hourly Cash Prizes
- Largest Fish Per Hour $100
- 2nd Largest $50
- 3rd Largest $25
Youth Biggest and Smallest Fish will receive a custom plaque from Wyo Hunters & Fisherman
You know that with that many folks coming together to celebrate for the 33rd year, it will be a good time. It's been described as an event that you need to see, even if you're not participating.
Food and other vendors will be set up in multiple locations for all to check out.
Tickets are available and can be purchased at the following locations:
Being it's a two day event, you may want to reserve an rv site by calling Cindy Klein at (307) 258-5723.