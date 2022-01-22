Don’t Approach Lab Monkey Missing After Crash, People Told
DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Residents are being warned not to approach a lab monkey that is missing after a Pennsylvania traffic crash.
State police urged people Saturday not to look for or capture the monkey after a crash the day before on a state highway near Interstate 80 in Montour County.
Police say the concern is due to it being an unpredictable wild animal.
Several of about 100 monkeys escaped after the collision between the pickup and a dump truck.
All but the one were captured.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the monkeys were en route to a quarantine facility after arriving in the U.S. from Mauritius.
