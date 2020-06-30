Discovery Channel Show ‘Street Outlaws’ to Film in Casper

On Discovery Channel's reality show "Street Outlaws" it's all about "The List".

The top 10 street racers make it on "The List" and make all the cash.

Over the weekend it was rumored the "Street Outlaws" have arrived in Casper, with much discussion on social media. Those rumors have been confirmed.

The out-of-town crew have their cars parked safely at the Fair Grounds, and there are certainly some Casper street racers ready to accept the challenge.

The actual street racing will not be open to the public.

WYDOT will close WY 257 at certain times from June 30 through July 24. The closures will impact all lanes of traffic.

The closure will be in effect from the junction with WY 220 on the southern end and Robertson Road on the northern end.

Here's a list of the scheduled closures, provided by WYDOT:

June 30: 4 p.m. -- 7 a.m.

July 1-4: 4 p.m. -- 7 a.m. daily. Highway will be open after 7 a.m. Saturday, July 4.

July 6-11: 4 p.m. -- 7 a.m. daily. Highway will be open after 7 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

July 13-18: 4 p.m. -- 7 a.m. each day. Highway will be open after 7 a.m. Saturday, July 18.

July 20-24: 4 p.m. -- 7 a.m. each day.

WYDOT says the reopening times may change, but the highway should be open by 8 a.m. at the latest each day. Weather and other factors may also alter the closure dates.

During the closures, WYDOT is asking drivers to use WY 220 to WY 258, then to US 20/26. The Shoshoni Bypass will remain open at all times.

No truck traffic will be allowed on any portion of WY 257 during the closures. WYDOT reminds drivers that Robertson Road is not a truck route.

Local residents coming from the north to access Robertson Road from WY 257 will e able to do so. Trucks will need to access WY 220 via WY 258.

At this time the racers seem to be asking for a bit of privacy, but there have been several lucky locals that seem to have caught them in an open mood.

Look at these happy guys posing with JJ Da Boss (Memphis Street Racer).

Keara Rene

So Casper, keep your eyes and ears open, and if you happen to snap a pic or some video of the "Steet Outlaws" at work we'd love to see them.

You can share them with us via our mobile app.