Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire

According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend.

While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious.

At around 10:15 p.m., firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire on the 1200 block of South Forest Drive.

Firefighters arrived at a single-family home with a large amount of smoke and fire coming from an attached garage.

Casper Fire responded to the scene with five units, along with one unit from the Evansville Fire Department, and was able to contain the fire to the attached garage.

The people in the house, including the people living there and some that were there for a sleepover, had left the home before the firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and Dane Anderson, Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS, said that they believe that there were seven children and at least one adult in the house at the time of the fire.

An investigator with the Natrona County Interagency Task Force also responded to the scene and revealed that the fire was caused by the "improper disposal of smoking materials."

The residents and guests of the home are temporarily displaced due to smoke damage and the disconnection of utilities and Anderson said that the residents will be displaced until they can reconnect utilities and clean up the house.

Several agencies helped with the fires, including the Public Safety Communication Center, officers from the Casper Police Department, deputies from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from Wyoming Highway Patrol, ambulances from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, and technicians from unnamed utility companies.

Casper Fire-EMS reminded people in the press release to have working smoke alarms, properly dispose of cigarettes or cigars, and not to leave the kitchen when cooking or when burners are on.

