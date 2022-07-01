The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole $1,500 worth of items from a property in the Hillsdale area.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 4200 block of County Road 213.

"Prior to May 24th the property was entered," said Warner. "Multiple items were taken to include a kerosene heater and orange table saw."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.