Dean Morgan Middle Schoolers Wow at the County Spelling Bee

Last week the Natrona County School District Spelling Bee showcased students' exceptional spelling skills, tremendous sportsmanship, and great public speaking skills.

Student participants completed the first round of written tests at their schools, including three tests consisting of multiple-choice spelling and vocabulary words followed by one written spelling test.

From the initial round, spellers moved forward to the oral round portion of the District Spelling Bee.

Congratulations to the top three students who will move on to demonstrate their extraordinary spelling skills in the State Spelling Bee.

1st place - Elizabeth McCarty - Dean Morgan Middle School

2nd place - Charleigh Joe Neville - Dean Morgan Middle School

3rd place - Mark Good - Casper Classical Academy

NCSD Spelling Bee Coordinator Amanda Haptonstall shared her appreciation for this year’s participants, “We would like to congratulate all of the student participants for their outstanding work and for sharing their vocabulary talents with us as part of the Spelling Bee.”

The NCSD Athletics & Activities Department coordinates the District Spelling Bee with the help of school sponsors and volunteers. Mr. Christopher Dresang, NCSD Director of Student Support Services, has volunteered his time to serve as Spelling Bee announcer for the past four years, “This is an awesome event to be part of. It takes a lot of courage and dedication from the student participants to get up in front of an audience and test their knowledge. I am incredibly proud of all the students each year!”

It’s never too early to start spelling your way to V–I–C–T–O–R–Y! For more information on how your student can participate in the District Spelling Bee next year, contact your child’s school or the NCSD Athletics and Activities Department.

