David Street Station Announces Move to The Nolan for Remaining Winter Events

In lieu of their traditional ice skating rink this winter, due to supply and demand issues, David Street Station announced the creation of 'The Den' at David Street Station.

Get our free mobile app

The Den would play host to numerous events over the holiday season and beyond, from ugly sweater parties, to indoor concerts, photos with Santa and more.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature is a cruel mistress and Wyoming's wind had different plans for The Den.

Luckily, the producers of David Street Station had a backup plan, and it's a good one.

David Street Station announced on Friday that The Den (sponsored by Peaches Family Restaurant) would be moved to a new location - The Nolan, located at 322. S. David Street, Suite B. This industrial sized room has all of the charm of the previous location, with none of the winter elements.

"We chatted with the owners of the building and just got a really cool opportunity to utilize this space for the rest of our events," said Brooke Montgomery, the Director of Events and Marketing of David Street Station. "As we all know, the wind in Wyoming is pretty crazy and it's just been a little hard on the tent. So we just decided, with this availability, we would move the rest of our events this season over to this space and we feel like it'd be better suited for the community."

The space has all of the character and festive ambience of the tent. And it's a lot warmer.

"It's certainly warmer," Montgomery said. "There's more space, more room for activities for people. We just thought everyone would enjoy it, so we took the chance and did it."

The first event at The Den in The Nolan was a holiday market, featuring live music by Kaspen Haley. On Friday, The Den will play host to an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The coordinators at David Street Station have had to really think outside of the box this season, and their adaptability is to be admired. So, too, is their passion to ensure Casper has a memorable Christmas season, full of lights, love, warmth, and happiness...and without wind.

