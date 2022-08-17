Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats

Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting.

Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio and Rob Hendry -- lost their seats.

In a separate contest, former Casper City Mayor Steven Freel unseated long-term commissioner Hendry to fill a two-year position, which was vacated when former commissioner Brook Kaufman moved to South Dakota. Kaufman was the CEO of Visit Casper and took a similar job as CEO of Visit Rapid City.

In the major race Laird garnered 10,836 of the total 47,072 votes cast.

Two incumbent commissioners came in second and third.

Peter Nicolaysen received 9,470 votes, followed by James "Jim" Milne with 6,888 votes.

Former commissioner Terry Wingerter, who changed his party affiliation from Democratic, came in close behind at fourth with 6,752 votes, followed by Bertoglio with 6,070 votes.

Two other candidates, including Natrona County School Board trustee Kianna Smith, trailed with less than 10% of the vote.

Only one Democrat, Tom Radosevich, ran for a commission seat for the four-year term.

NATRONA COUNTY COMMISSIONER -- 4-year terms

Republican candidates:

Dallas Laird: 10,836 -- 23.02%

Peter C. Nicolaysen: -- 9,470 -- 20.12%

James "Jim" Milne: 6,888 -- 14.63%

Terry Wingerter: 6,752 -- 14.34%

Paul C. Bertoglio: 6,070 -- 12.9%

Shianne Huston: 3,999 -- 8.5%

Kianna Smith: 2,878 -- 6.11%

Write-in: 179 -- 0.38%

Overvotes: 360

Undervotes: 17,035

Democratic candidate:

Tom Radosevich: 531 -- 91.08%

Write-in: 52 -- 8.92%

Overvotes -- 0

Undervotes -- 1,448

NATRONA COUNTY COMMISSIONER (2-year unexpired) -- 2-year term

Steven Freel: 7,252-- 40.51%

Robert L. Hendry: 6,884 -- 38.45%

Curt Simpson Jr.: 3,627 -- 20.26%

Write-in: 139 -- 0.78%

Overvotes -- 104

Undervotes -3,483

Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds