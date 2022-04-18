CY Antique Mall Permanently Closing May 31

We've got bad news for Casper thrifters; CY Antique Mall is closing up shop at the end of next month.

That's according to a social media post from the shop, who announced they will be closing their doors for good on May 31.

"Dear customers, it is with great sadness we are announcing that the Cy Antique Mall will be closing down the 31st of May," the owners wrote on their Facebook page. "Many of our vendors have already started and will be having great sales going on in their booths until then. Please stop in to visit and shop with us! We want to say thank you so much to all of our local, nation and international wide customers that have given us many, many years of business and friendships! We will miss you all!"

We know. We're sad that CY Antique Mall is closing too. But maybe the real antiques are the friends we made along the way.

In all seriousness, CY Antique Mall was an absolute haven for thrifty shoppers in Casper, and we're sad to see it go. There's still a month's-worth of thrifting to be done, though. So if you've ever wanted an old record, or a possibly haunted doll, or a collection of old Coca-Cola bottles, now's your chance.

CY Antique Mall is located at 1907 CY Avenue.

