Cow Moose Charging People And Dogs At Wyoming Campground

A cow moose is reportedly charging people and dogs at a Wyoming campground.

According to the Shoshone National Forest, the aggressive moose is located on the riverside trail near the Sinks Canyon Campground, which is a few miles west of Lander.

The forest service advises the public to be alert for the moose and to not approach. Keep children close and keep your dogs on a leash or under immediate control.

For more information, give the Shoshone National Forest a call at 307-332-5460.