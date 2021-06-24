More of Wyoming will be under a fire restriction beginning Friday.

Shoshone National Forest on Thursday announced that stage 1 fire restrictions will be implemented on all forest lands.

The restrictions impact 2.5 million acres of federal land in Wyoming.

According to the US Forest Service, the decision to implement restrictions was based on moister measurements in vegetation and other factors including weather and fire activity.

Shoshone National Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak said restrictions will be reassessed if conditions improve.

Under stage 1 restrictions the following acts are prohibited:

Igniting, building, attending, maintaining or using a fire (includes fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the Forest Service has installed and maintained at its developed recreation sites (campgrounds and picnic areas). EXCEPT: The use of a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels, or a fully enclosed metal stove, grill or sheepherder type stove with a chimney at least 5 feet in length and a mesh screen spark arrestor with a screen opening of ¼ inch or less.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site, or while stopping in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) with the operator.

Using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition.

Personal, portable wood or charcoal-burning fire pits/rings, often made of stainless steel are not allowed under these restrictions. Campfires are only allowed in USDA-approved and installed fire pits/grates, or gas-fueled devices with an on/off switch.

According to the forest service, violating the restrictions is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals and up to $10,000 for organizations.