CSU Beats Wyoming in 112th Border War

The Wyoming Cowboys endured a dreadful first quarter and could never recover as they lost to Colorado State in Fort Collins 34-24 on Thursday night. The win for the Rams broke a 4 game losing streak in the Border War and they took advantage of 2 big turnovers in the opening quarter.

First, UW quarterback Levi Williams threw an interception that was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by Marshaun Cameron. Following that, Williams fumbled while being sacked so the Rams pounced on that one and scored on the very next play on a 29 touchdown reception from Trey McBride. Wyoming showed some life with touchdown runs from Trey Smith and Xavian Valladay in the in 2nd quarter but the Pokes were down 1-0 at the break.

Each team put 10 points on the board in the 2nd half with CSU turning in a big play in the 3rd quarter on a 38-yard scoring reception from Trey McBride. The Cowboys allowed 342 yards of offense while ringing up 465 themselves but UW was also penalized 8 times but 3 turnovers really hurt.

Xavian Valladay had 147 yards on the ground and Levi Williams did end up throwing for 321 but the Pokes fall to 1-2 in Mountain West play. They'll have on the Air Force a week from Saturday

