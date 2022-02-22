CRMC Sees Drop in COVID-19 Hospitalizations for 3rd Straight Week
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
According to a CRMC Facebook post, the hospital had 17 COVID-19 patients on Monday, a 60% drop from Jan. 31.
Of the 17 hospitalized, two were up to date, meaning they had received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including any booster dose(s) when eligible; 10 were fully vaccinated, meaning they had received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines; and five were unvaccinated.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down.
Wyoming hospitals had 64 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down from a recent high of 167 on Feb. 1.
