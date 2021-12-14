CRMC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Holding Steady, 80% Unvaccinated

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are holding steady.

On Monday, CRMC reported they were treating 40 patients with COVID-19, the same number as last Monday.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center via Facebook

According to a CRMC Facebook post, 32 of the patients, or 80%, are not vaccinated. Seven of the eight patients in the ICU and five of the six on ventilators are also unvaccinated.

The hospital also lost four patients to COVID-19 between Dec. 6-12, none of whom were vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people have accounted for 83.76% of all cases, 80.85% of all hospital cases, and 73.33% of all deaths in Laramie County since Jan. 1, 2021, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

