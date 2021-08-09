‘Critical Fire’ Weather Conditions Occurring In Much Of Wyoming

The National Weather Service in Riverton says conditions for erratic fire behavior are ideal in much of Wyoming.

On Monday afternoon, the weather service issued a Red Flag Warning that will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire conditions are either currently occurring or will shortly. That includes a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

In other words, the weather much of the Cowboy State has seen throughout the summer.

The following counties are impacted:

Fremont

Lincoln

Sublette

Natrona

Hot Springs

Johnson

Washakie

Sweetwater

Uinta

Carbon

Albany

According to the weather service, many areas under the warning could see wind gusts up to 35 mph with sustained winds at roughly 25 mph. Those areas can also expect to see extremely low humidity.