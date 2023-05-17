Criminal Cases for Killing Eagles Decline as Wind Turbine Dangers Grow
By MATTHEW BROWN and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
ROLLING HILLS, Wyo. (AP) — Criminal cases brought by U.S. wildlife officials for killing or injuring protected eagles dropped sharply in recent years, despite growing concern that wind energy and other pressures are jeopardizing golden eagle populations.
The falloff in enforcement was revealed in data obtained by the Associated Press
It came as officials ramped up issuing permits that will allow companies to kill thousands of golden eagles over several decades without legal consequence.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field agent numbers are at historical lows amid growing concern that a proliferation of wind turbines to feed a growing demand for renewable energy is jeopardizing golden eagle populations.
Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Entries
The Wyoming Wildlife 2024 Calendar Photo Contest Underway. The contest accepts photos of wildlife taken in Wyoming, including Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Wildlife includes mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish.
Evansville Police Department Share Trail Cam Shots
While investigating an issue down by Veteran's Bridge, Evansville PD set up a trail cam to catch the wildlife in town. Check it out!