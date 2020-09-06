Casper-area firefighters battled multiple fires during Saturday's Garden Creek incident as embers spread from existing fires and started new ones.

According to a Casper Fire-EMS press release, at roughly 2 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to a wildfire burning off Garden Creek Road near the base of Casper Mountain.

The first crews on the scene were met with a fast-moving grass fire and a single-family structure that was in flames.

Additional crews were immediately requested along with firefighting aircraft.

One house was destroyed and another home had minor damage to its deck. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was contained by late evening. Firefighters from Casper Mountain Fire remained on seen through the evening.

In all, the Wyoming State Helitack crew, Mills Fire Department, Midwest Fire Department, Wyoming Medical Center, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Rocky Mountain Power and Natrona County Road and Bridge assisted at the scene.