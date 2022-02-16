Crash on Slick Wyoming Highway Kills 2, Injures 2

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

2/18 UPDATE:

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the victims killed in the crash as 17-year-old Peiton Hackenberg and 15-year-old Phoenix Hackenberg, both of Wyoming.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a collision east of Powell, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near milepost 30 on U.S. 14A.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a 2005 Toyota Corolla was headed east when the driver lost control of the car, crossed the centerline, and collided with an oncoming 2015 Chrysler 200 being driven by 31-year-old Brittney N. Baldridge of Powell.

The driver of the Toyota and their passenger were wearing their seat belts but died at the scene. Their names are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Baldridge and her passenger, 32-year-old Lovell resident Elliott L. Wittick, were also buckled up and were taken to Powell Valley Healthcare for their injuries.

Beck says the highway was slick with snowfall at the time of the crash, but the crash is still under investigation for potential contributing factors.

