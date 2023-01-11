Crash Blocks Northbound I-25 North of Casper

Motorists should prepare to stop or expect delays due to a crash that has blocked all lanes on northbound Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near I-25 milepost 210 at the interchange with Natrona County Road 259, which is also known as Horse Creek Ranch Road.

Motorists should consider an alternate route or delay their travel.

WYDOT says road conditions are slick with snowfall.