CPD: Danny Dundas Took His Own Life; Death Considered Line Of Duty

The Casper Police Department on Wednesday issued an update to what has already been a tragic week for the community following the loss of one of its most well-known police officers.

Lieutenant Danny Dundas took his own life.

"The law enforcement profession is an exceptionally rewarding career. It is also an unfortunate truth that law enforcement professionals are expected, by the very communities they serve, to respond to experiences and events, which normal citizens would rarely, or ever be forced to endure," a news release on Wednesday reads.

It continues: "Lieutenant Dundas had experienced several traumatic events in his career, all of which, individually and collectively, adversely impacted him in a multitude of ways. An abundance of resources were brought to bear on his behalf, at the department level, through his family, and indeed, by he himself.

"Despite these sincere efforts, our beloved friend, father, son, husband, and community hero took his own life as a direct result of the experiences he had been subjected to while in the service of our community."

According to the release, the department is treating Dundas's loss as a death incurred as a result of line-of-duty actions.

"Though our hearts are broken, we choose to acknowledge the difficult nature of the profession to which Danny had, with his characteristic gusto and larger-than-life personality, diligently dedicated himself."

Per the wishes of the Dundas family, a public memorial service is scheduled and all wishing to pay their respects are invited.

It will be held on Monday, October 4 at the Ford Wyoming Center at 4 p.m.

The Dundas family asks that attendees wear blue and black or patriotic clothing in honor of Danny.

A procession route will be shared in the coming days.

Dundas served in the Casper Police Department for 13 years. He was known for his Casper's Most Wanted videos where he provided a humorous take on the community's wanted criminals.

"Lieutenant Dundas was a beloved member of our department and, for many people, was the face of the Casper Police Department, especially when he was at community events," the department said. "When our citizens thought of what a Casper Police Officer should be, they thought of Danny."

Following Dundas's death on Monday, Casper area residents have come out overwhelmingly in support of Dundas's family and friends, as well as the law enforcement community here in Natrona County.

Police parked Dundas's patrol vehicle outside of the Casper Police Department where it was quickly covered in flowers and other mementos.