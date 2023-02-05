Cowgirls Open 2023 Home Slate with Win over Idaho

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team opened up its 2023 home slate with a strong showing against Idaho, Saturday at the UW Tennis Complex. The Cowgirls picked up their first dual victory of the season with a 5-2 win.

Wyoming (1-4) opened the match by making quick work of the Vandals to secure the doubles point, winning all three doubles contests. At No. 1 doubles, the team of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender won 6-3, as did Violetta Borodina and Maria Oreshkina at the No. 2 spot. Rounding things out was a 6-1 victory from the third team of Noesjka Brink and Nikol Dobrilova.

In singles play, the Cowgirls won 4-of-6 contests, earning wins at the first, third, fourth and fifth singles positions. Zehender picked up her first dual victory of the season at No. 1, dispensing of Annabel Davis in straight sets, 6-4 and 7-6. At the No. 3 spot, Dobrilova picked up her team-leading third singles win of the season, winning a three-set thriller over Starreveld of Idaho, 6-2, 2-6 and 7-6.

Brink and Borodina both picked up straight-set wins at the No. 4 and 5 positions, respectively against Idaho. Brink won 6-4 and 6-3 over the Vandals’ Saffron Dowse. Borodina, meanwhile, tallied a 6-3 and 6-4 win over Lena Beckx. Borodina’s victory is the first of her Cowgirl career.

Next up for the Cowgirls will be a trip to Mississippi for three neutral-site matches. Wyoming will face West Alabama (Feb. 9), McNeese State (Feb. 10) and SE Louisiana (Feb. 11) in its annual trip down to McComb.

Wyoming vs. Idaho

2/4/2023 in Laramie Wyo.

Wyoming 5, Idaho 2

Doubles competition

1. Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender (WYO) def. Davis/Starreveld (IDAHO) 6-3

2. Violetta Borodina/Maria Oreshkina (WYO) def. Beckx/Rodas (IDAHO) 6-3

3. Noesjka Brink/Nikol Dobrilova (WYO) def. Palma/Sepken (IDAHO) 6-1

Singles competition

1. Zehender (WYO) def. Davis (IDAHO) 6-4, 7-6

2. Rodas (IDAHO) def. Oreshkina (WYO) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

3. Dobrilova (WYO) def. Starreveld (IDAHO) 6-2, 2-6 and 7-6

4. Brink (WYO) def. Dowse (IDAHO) 6-4, 6-3

5. Borodina (WYO) def. Beckx (IDAHO) 6-3, 6-4

6. Sepken (IDAHO) def. Fernandez (WYO) 6-4, 7-5