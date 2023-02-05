Colorado Agents Find $500,000-$1M of Fentanyl Pills in Unclaimed Suitcase Aboard Greyhound Bus
A press release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said that on Feb. 2, agents discovered an unclaimed suitcase on a Greyhound bus yielding 100,000 fentanyl pills (22lbs).
"Being that the suitcase was unclaimed, there was no arrest made" said the release.
