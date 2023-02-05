Cowboys Down Utah Valley in Dominant Fashion

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad picked up their first dual win of season in impressive fashion Saturday afternoon with a dominant 26-6 win over Utah Valley. Eight Pokes picked up wins over the Wolverines led by bonus point wins from Jore Volk and Garrett Ricks.

“We definitely had more grit today. Tyce came out and showed grit and that really set the tone for us. Overall improved and some of it was forced and didn’t come naturally but I appreciated that they recognized it and were putting a lot more effort in today,” UW head wrestling coach Mark Branch said. “It’s good to have a win and this team needed a win. It’s definitely something to build on and we will be looking to get better every day.”

Get our free mobile app

Tyce Raddon opened the dual strong for the Pokes at 197 pounds as he went up against Jack Forbes. After getting down 3-1 early in the match, Raddon rattled of five straight points jumping out to a 6-3 lead and riding out Forbes for the victory. For Raddon, it is his first career dual win as a Cowboy.

At 125 pounds, No. 16 Volk turned in a controlling performance against Kase Mauger. Volk wasted no time scoring a takedown in the first period and riding out Mauger for the rest of the opening period. After building up a 4-0 lead, Volk busted the match wide open in the third period with a takedown and near fall to seal an 11-1 major decision victory.

Ricks made it back-to-back major decision wins for the Cowboys with an impressive win over Kobe Nelms. With the match scoreless in the second period, Ricks locked up a cradle turning Nelms for a four count to take a 4-0 lead. Ricks capped off the match by scoring five points in the third period for the 10-2 victory.

At 141 pounds, Job Greenwood went up against Ty Smith in a tightly contested battle. Greenwood built up an early lead and held off a late flurry of offensive attempts from Smith to come away with a gritty 7-6 victory.

It was another close match at 157 pounds No. 11 Jacob Wright faced Tyson Humphreys. With the match tied in the third period, Wright made the decisive move scoring a takedown and riding out Humphreys for a 6-4 victory. The win now bumps Wright’s career win total to 97.

At 165 pounds, Cole Moody put together a solid performance against Tanner Lofthouse picking up an 8-4 decision win. Moody never trailed in his match scoring three takedowns whilst never giving up a takedown.

In the 174-pound bout, Brett McIntosh came away with a thrilling win over Mark Takara. With the match tied with less than thirty second to go, McIntosh scored the decisive takedown for a 4-3 victory.

Quayin Short closed out the day on a high note for the Pokes as he went up against Hon Rushton. Short controlled the match form start to finishing picking up two third period take downs coming away with the 7-1 victory.

It will now be a quick turnaround for the Pokes as they take the mat again tomorrow for senior day hosting No. 19 Northern Colorado inside the UniWyo Sports complex at 1p.m.

Wyoming Cowboys 26 | Utah Valley Wolverines 6

197 – Tyce Raddon (WYO) dec. Jack Forbes (UVU)

285 – HM Chase Trussell (UVU) dec. Mason Ding (WYO) 3-2

125 – No. 16 Jore Volk (WYO) major dec. Kase Mauger (UVU) 11-1

133 – Garrett Ricks (WYO) major dec. Kobe Nelms (UVU) 10-2

141 – Job Greenwood (WYO) dec. Ty Smith (UVU) 7-6

149 – Isaiah Delgado (UVU) dec. Warren Carr (WYO) 1-0

157 – No. 11 Jacob Wright (WYO) dec. Tyson Hiumphreys (UVU) 6-4

165 –HM Cole Moody (WYO) dec. Tanner Lofthouse (UVU) 8-4

174 – Brett McIntosh (WYO) dec. Mark Takara (UVU) 4-3

184 – Quayin Short (WYO) dec. Hon Rushton (UVU) 7-1

Extra Match

149 – Darren Green (WYO) dec. James Emmer (UVU) 3-2