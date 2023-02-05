Wyoming Racks Up Wins at Invitational at the Peak

* University of Wyoming press release

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams were back in action on Friday in Colorado Springs at the Invitational at the Peak hosted by the Air Force Academy.

SPRINTS

Jenae Ramirez went 58.39, the only athlete to go sub 60 seconds, in the 400M en route to picking up the win in the event. Darius Wiggins went 51.56 on the men’s side of the event for a fifth place finish.

Gabby Drube bested two athletes from Colorado College as she picked up a win with a time 8.81 in the 60M Hurdles while teammate Kitana Burgard took first in the 60M Dash with a time of 7.38. Wyatt Moore led the pack for the men with his first place finish in the event, running a 6.82.

Kiona Gonzales-Gibbs went 25.93 in the 200M to take third at the Academy.

In the final event of the day on the track the Cowgirls A squad of 4x400 relay runners went 3:57.02 to take the first spot. The team consisted of Hailey Esser, Burgard, Ramirez and Drube. The men did not field a team in the event.

THROWS

Mary Carbee kicked things off for the Pokes throwing on Friday. Carbee took third in the Weight Throw with a mark of 57-7.75. Cameron Burkett went 53-9.75 and took second in the Shot Put.

JUMPS

Sadie McMullen and Remar Pitter both notched second place finishes in the Long Jump for Wyoming. McMullen went 18-11.75 while Pitter went 22-10 on his last jump of the afternoon to take the runner up spot.

Aumni Ashby and Elayna Chafee went two-three in the Triple Jump. Ashby hit 38-3.50 twice while Chafee went 37-10.75 to finish right behind her Cowgirl teammate.

Kayla Stibley took second in the Pole Vault, besting competition from Colorado State and Air Force. Stibley hit a mark of 11-5.75 for her finish. In the final jump event of the afternoon, Kaliff Guevara went 47-6.50 in the Triple Jump for a second place finish.

This was not a team-scored event. Full results can be found at http://results.tfmeetpro.com/ Air_Force_Track/AF_Peak_ Invitational/

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action at the Husky Invitational in Seattle, Wash., and the Don Kirby Invite in N.M., next weekend.

