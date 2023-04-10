Cowgirl Golfers Ready to Compete at Silicon Valley Showcase

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Cowgirls will be in for a test this week as they head to Millbrae, California to compete against a loaded field at the Silicon Valley Showcase hosted by Santa Clara at the Green Hills Country Club.

“This is a new event in women’s golf with a phenomenal field and we are excited for the challenge," UW head coach Josey Stender said. "We have put together many great rounds individually through a lot of adversity. Now we are at the point in our season where they know we need it and put it all together as a team.”

The duo of Meghan Vogt and Jadan Gonzalez will look to continue their streak as the Cowgirls top finishers after being Wyoming top placers in the last three tournaments, including a tied for seventh finish at the SUU Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational.

They will be joined in the lineup by the trio of Morgan Ryan, Samantha hui, and Grace Dunkleberger.

The Cowgirls are set for their toughest test of the season as they head to the Silicon Valley Showcase to square off against a field that features six teams ranked in the top 100 highlighted by No. 1 ranked Stanford.

Stanford is the reigning NCAA Champions looking to win a repeat title. So far, this season, Stanford has won five tournaments and finished in the top two in every single tournament they have played in while competing against some of the best competition in the country.

Another team to watch in the field will be No. 25 ranked Pepperdine who have won three tournaments this season and are coming off of a very strong 2021-22 campaign which saw them win the West Coast Conference and qualify for a NCAA Regional.

The Cowgirls will open play on the 6,027 yards, Par 71 course on Monday at 9:30 a.m. with two rounds of play scheduled for Monday. The Cowgirls will then wrap up the tournament on Monday.

