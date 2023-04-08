The Hidden Fairy Gardens at Ayres Natural Bridge [PHOTOS]

Did you know there are fairies and gnomes in Ayres Natural Bridge Park? There are little pockets of these mythical creatures, and we have the pictures to prove it.

Geographically, if you didn't know it was there, Ayres would be difficult to find. It is only five miles from the highway, but the river that carved the bridge hides the monument. WyoHistory writes about how early travelers had to make a difficult climb to see the natural arch. Today all you have to do is drive down a narrow road full of switchbacks.

The park is clean and well kept. As far as Wyoming goes, it wasn't that windy. You could dip your toes in the pool below the natural bridge. There was a place to get some sun and plenty of old trees with shade. Some of the trees had personalities of their own. One tree had a door at its base. Up in a tree were two monkeys. Hidden in hollowed out knots were fairies and gnomes.

If you look close enough, you can find something in every area of the park. These little guys are most likely planted by something human, so I don't think we need to alert the authorities.