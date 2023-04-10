Wyoming Tennis Off to Best Start in MW Play in Program History

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- It took until the final set, of the final match of the day Friday but the Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team ran its win streak to six consecutive matches by rallying to win 4-3 over UNLV.

Wyoming’s 5-0 start to Mountain West play is tied for its best start to league play in program history.

Facing match-point at No. 6 singles, Ana Fernandez was able to stave off elimination for the Cowgirls (10-8, 5-0 MW) in the third set with a 6-2, 2-6 and 7-5 win to clinch the win. Wyoming was able to win on three other lines in singles Friday, after dropping the doubles point to the Rebels.

The Cowgirls got straight-set victories from Maria Oreshkina at No. 2, Noesjka Brink at No. 3 and Violetta Borodina at No. 4. Brink and Borodina gave UW the lead in the match with 6-3, 7-5 and 6-3, 6-4 victories at three and four, respectively. Oreshkina, meanwhile, won a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) contest to push Wyoming in front in the team score, 3-1.

"Today we brought the fight to them," said Oreshkina after the match. "The crowd was tremendous support for us. The Cowgirls showed how to be strong and resilient in tough moments."

"I can't thank our crowd enough for the amazing atmosphere they provided to our student-athletes," said Head Coach Dean Clower. "We coach and play for you. This match was all heart from the ladies on our team. Yes, we have talent, but heart and guts won this one for us."

Brink and her partner, Nikol Dobrilova, got Wyoming’s lone doubles victory in the contest. The duo won at the No. 3 position, 6-1.

Wyoming vs. UNLV

4/7/2023 in Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming 4, UNLV 3

Doubles competition

1. Aher/Helgesson (UNLV) def. Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender (WYO) 6-2

2. Hu/Zhao (UNLV) def. Violetta Borodina/Maria Oreshkina (WYO) 6-4

3. Noesjka Brink/Nikol Dobrilova (WYO) def. Kovacs/Zdravkovic (UNLV) 6-1

Singles competition

1. Helgesson (UNLV) def. Zehender (WYO) 6-2, 0-6, 6-1

2. Oreshkina (WYO) def. Kovacs (UNLV) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

3. Brink (WYO) def. Aher (UNLV) 6-3, 7-5

4. Borodina (WYO) def. Hu (UNLV) 6-3, 6-4

5. Zhao (UNLV) def. Dobrilova (WYO) 6-0, 6-3

6. Fernandez (WYO) def. Fang (UNLV) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

