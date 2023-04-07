Gas Prices Continue to Fall, But Analysts Predict Significant Jumps Ahead

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 81.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.16 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.95/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.95/g while the highest was $3.95/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today. The national average is up 11.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 68.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“With oil prices continuing their climb last week, gasoline prices were pushed higher across much of the country. But, the real headline happened this weekend when OPEC+ members unexpectedly decided to cut over a million barrels per day of oil production, sending oil prices back over $80 per barrel. More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While demand has been somewhat soft this spring, the move to cut oil production ahead of the busiest months for consumption certainly sends a message that OPEC+ countries are aligned in their desire for consumers to pay more. While the initial impact to consumers could be 10 to 20 cents at the pump, there could be further developments in the days or weeks ahead that enhance the impact, especially as motorists prepare for the summer driving season."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

April 3, 2022: $4.06/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)

April 3, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 3, 2020: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

April 3, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

April 3, 2018: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 3, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 3, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 3, 2015: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 3, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

April 3, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.67/g, down 12.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.79/g.

Ogden- $3.67/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.74/g.

Billings- $3.16/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.