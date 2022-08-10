Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five people for drug, firearms, bank fraud and stolen mail crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal on Aug. 4 sentenced Brett Scheeler, 53, of Gillette to eight years one month imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams -- 17.9 ounces -- or more of methamphetamine. Freudenthal also ordered him to be on five years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and pay $5,000 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Freudental on Aug 4 also sentenced David Leroy Young, 64, of Casper to three years 10 months imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. She also ordered him to be on three years of probation after his release from prison and pay a $100 special assessment.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated both crimes, which were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on July 26 sentenced Gerald Lee Johnston, 57, of Springfield, Oregon, to nine months imprisonment and a $100 special assessment for possession of stolen mail.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the crime, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on July 27 sentenced William Douglas Blattel, 51, of Sacramento, California, to 10 years imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Skavdahl also ordered Blattel to be on three years of probation after his release from prison and pay a $100 special assessment.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the crime, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

Skavdahl on July 29 sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette to two years four months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He also ordered Chavez to be on five years of supervised release, pay a $100 special assessment, and pay $9,971.29 in restitution.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the crime, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine M. Martens.

Yes, You Really Can Stay at a Wyoming Alpaca Farm in the Bighorns