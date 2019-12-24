‘County’ Misspelled on 10,000 Trash Bins in Alabama Town

Some spelling mistakes are tough to see, but that doesn't include the one that was made on 10,000 trash bins in an Alabama city.

The city of Prichard's new residential garbage cans say the town is located in “Mobile Country," but they were supposed to say it's located in “Mobile County” without the extra “r.”

And the mistake isn't just in fine print: It's printed in large letters on two sides of the big, gray cans.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner tells WPMI-TV the city's public works department had the duty of proofreading the cans.

The city doesn't plan to replace the bins.