Council Ward I candidates Sweeney, Pollock, Dockweiler, Thiel head to general election

CASPER, Wyo. — One incumbent and a former legislator won the top spots for election to Ward 1 of the nonpartisan Casper City Council, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk’s elections office.

Patrick “Pat” Sweeney’s and Amber Pollock’s victories were followed by political newcomers Ken Dockweiler and Julie Collins-Thiel.

They will advance to the general election to vie for the two contested Ward I seats on the Casper City Council.

The Natrona County and State canvassing boards will approve the results in the next week.

These are the unofficial results:

Patrick “Pat” Sweeney — 1,483 votes or 29.04% of the total

Amber Pollock — 1,321 votes or 25.87% of the total

Ken Dockweiler — 831 votes or 16.28% of the total

Julie Collins-Thiel — 733 votes or 14.36% of the total

Candidates Kianna Smith and Dawn Madrid received 374 and 344 votes, or 7.32% and 6.74%, respectively.

The elections office also recorded 24 overvotes (people who voted for more than the four candidates, which resulted in their ballots being invalidated) and 1,198 undervotes, meaning voters selected less than four candidates. (Their ballots still counted.)

More information about these candidates can be found in the the primary election guide and from this coverage of a forum at Washington Park this summer.

Current Ward I Councilor Jai-Ayla Sutherland did not renew her candidacy.