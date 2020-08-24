‘Could It Be?': Cooler Weather in Store for Wyoming
The National Weather Service in Riverton posed a question that should come as a relief to Wyomingites:
That's right. After some parts of Wyoming saw temperatures pushing the triple digits, the National Weather Service says the state may actually experience below-average temperatures from August 31 through Sept. 6.
It appears that Casper could see a high of only 73 on August 31, while Lake Yellowstone will only get up to 54.
Certainly, many will welcome it around here.
