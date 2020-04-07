Coronavirus Kills LCSD1 Proms; Graduation Ceremonies Still On

Laramie County School District 1 announced Tuesday that all proms throughout the district have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the decision was made "due to the uncertainty of when large gatherings will be allowed again in the state."

"At this point we haven’t rescheduled graduation ceremonies,” said Brown. “However, we could be using some creative options to recognize our graduates.”

Brown says the district will be surveying parents and students to get feedback with the process.

“We recognize these are unprecedented times, especially when it comes to these important milestone celebrations,” said Brown.

“We thank community members for their patience as we work through these difficult situations," he added. "We are going to get through this together.”

