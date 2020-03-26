Coronavirus Delivers ‘Body Blow’ to Colorado’s Ski Industry

DENVER (AP) — Ski resorts across the West that were shut down amid coronavirus fears are grappling with an economic blow at a time they would normally be welcoming hordes of spring break revelers.

March is usually one of the busiest months for Colorado resorts, which tallied a record 13.8 million skier visits last winter.

But on Tuesday, the chair lifts at Vail swayed silently in the breeze, and the resort's typically bustling base village was all but empty.

Industry leaders say many resorts generate about a quarter of their revenue from March through the end of the season.