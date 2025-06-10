Corey Peacock Named Vice President for Student Affairs at Casper College

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Casper College is pleased to announce the appointment of Corey Peacock, Ph.D., as vice president for student affairs following Linda Toohey’s retirement. The decision comes after a national search yielded a robust field of qualified candidates.

Prior Casper College Roles

A familiar face on campus, Peacock has served Casper College in several leadership roles since 2019, most recently as dean of students. In that role, he oversaw student conduct, campus security, and student life while also chairing the institution’s behavioral intervention team. He was previously the director of student life, managing student housing and student engagement initiatives.

Commitment and Understanding

“Dr. Peacock brings a deep understanding of student affairs and an unwavering commitment to putting students first,” said Brandon Kosine, Ph.D., president of Casper College. “He has shown throughout his career that he leads with both compassion and competence. Corey is a student advocate at heart and a visionary leader who will build on Linda Toohey’s legacy of service and excellence.”

Sheridan Native’s Educational Journey

A native of Sheridan, Peacock began his career in career services at Iowa State University and later held student affairs roles at the University of Washington and the University of Wyoming. He holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration, an M.Ed. in higher education and student affairs, and a B.S. in accounting. Peacock also has a Professional in Human Resources certification.

Peacock Honored

“I’m honored and humbled to serve as vice president for student affairs,” said Peacock. “Casper College is a place where students are truly at the center of everything we do. I look forward to continuing our work of fostering a supportive and welcoming environment that helps every student succeed.”

Peacock is active in strategic enrollment planning, policy development, and cocurricular learning. He also teaches in the higher education administration program at the University of Wyoming.

Peacock succeeds Toohey, who will retire at the end of June after 25 years of dedicated service to Casper College and its students.