Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Contaminated Eggs Sold in Wyoming and Other States

CDC, FDA, and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to eggs. If you have any of these recalled products in your home or business, throw them out or return them to the store.

On June 6, 2025, August Egg Company recalled eggs sold to retailers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

Recalled brown cage free eggs and brown certified organic eggs, with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 4, 2025, were distributed in California and Nevada to retail locations including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs.

The eggs were also distributed to Walmart locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025.

What you should do

Do not eat any recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.