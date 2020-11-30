Convicted Cheyenne Child Abuser Dies in Prison, Suicide Suspected

Wyoming Department of Corrections

A 21-year-old inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died from a suspected suicide.

Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesman Paul Martin says John Christian Tygart died on Thanksgiving.

Tygart was sentenced in Laramie County District Court on Sept. 24, 2020, and was serving two to four years for child abuse.

As per departmental policy an autopsy has been ordered and an investigation will be conducted.

