Consumer Prices Slump 0.4% as Virus Puts Chill on Spending

Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices fell 0.4% in March, the largest decline in five years, with the price of gasoline, airline fares and hotel rooms all down, indicating the coronavirus was having an impact.

The Labor Department said that last month’s decline was the largest monthly drop since January 2015. Consumer prices had been up a slight 0.1 percent in February.

Energy costs were down 5.8% in March with gasoline prices falling by 10.5%. Airline fares plunged 12.6% while lodging away from home, the category for hotel and motel prices, dropped 6.8%.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Here are 10 ways to help others who are struggling right now

 


Filed Under: economy
Categories: Associated Press, National News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top