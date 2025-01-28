Colorado supplier of drugs in Casper sentenced in federal court

CASPER, Wyo. — A Denver, Colorado, man who was the supplier for drug distributors in Casper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison last week. The sentence was among four announced by the U.S. Justice Department for the District of Wyoming in a release on Monday.

The summaries from the U.S. Attorney’s Office are as follows:

Drug Trafficking

Eddie Meliton Martinez, 55, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was sentenced to 87 months with four years of supervised release to follow, for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. According to court documents the defendant was identified by the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as a source of supply for drugs being redistributed in Casper. From about Jan. 1, 2023, to Sept. 13, 2023, Martinez, located in the Denver, Colorado area, was participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine with other individuals in Casper. Martinez was indicted on May 16, 2024, pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2024, and U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Jan. 21 in Cheyenne. DCI investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mackenzie R. Morrison prosecuted the case.

Gregorio Guerra, 33, of Melbeta, Nebraska, was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment with four years of supervised release to follow, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Feb. 9, 2024, Guerra was stopped near Cheyenne, where 470 grams of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) worked with the Nebraska Western Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING) in the investigation and determined Guerra was a methamphetamine distributor in the Scottsbluff, Nebraska area. Guerra was indicted on May 16, 2024, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2024, and U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Jan. 21, in Cheyenne. DCI, WING, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Cheyenne Police Department investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case.

Bobbi King aka Bobbi Arnold, 58, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to 66 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release to follow, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in May of 2024, agents with DCI were monitoring King’s house for potential drug trafficking. Through the investigation, they gathered enough probable cause for a search warrant. In addition to the drugs seized in her truck and residence, King admitted to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl to several people in Cheyenne. King was indicted on Sept. 18, 2024, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2024, and U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Jan. 24, in Cheyenne. DCI investigated the crime. Case No. 24-00063

Public Lands Violations

Matthew K. Burden, 44, of West Yellowstone, Montana, was sentenced to seven days incarnation, $1,550 in fines and court costs, and two years of unsupervised probation, the terms of which include a ban from entering Yellowstone National Park during that time. Mr. Burden pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle without due care considering wildlife, traffic, weather, road conditions, lighting, and road character. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Calmes prosecuted the crime and U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick imposed the sentence on Jan. 23, 2025, in Mammoth.

